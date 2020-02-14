Queer activists disrupt Pete Buttigieg event in San Francisco: 'We deserve better'

Articles

Fundraiser highlights division as growing number of LGBTQ+ voters say his views don’t represent them

At the center of San Francisco’s National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, two queer activists stood up and disrupted a private fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg after he received a question from the audience about his husband, Chasten.

The packed room quickly booed down the activists, drowning out their pointed questions on Friday with chants of “Boot-Edge-Edge! Boot-Edge-Edge!” as they were escorted out of the building.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/14/pete-buttigieg-san-francisco-queer-activists-fundraiser