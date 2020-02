Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 21:44 Hits: 2

Queer activists were met with chants of ‘Boot-Edge-Edge’ after they disrupted a private fundraiser for Pete Buttigieg in San Francisco on Friday evening. The activists, escorted out of the event, reflected unease among the LBGTQ+ community over the Buttigieg campaign

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2020/feb/14/pete-buttigieg-protest-san-francisco-fundraiser-queer-activists