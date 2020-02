Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 22:00 Hits: 2

Mary Washington for Mayor website

She already made history as the first Black lesbian in the state legislature: "I may laugh and joke, but I don’t play."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/mary-washington-sterling-progressive-resume-now-wants-baltimores-first-mayor/