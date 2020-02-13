Teen runners sue to block trans athletes from girls' sports

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Trans girls condemn discrimination as families of three cisgender girls claim unfairness in federal case

The families of three female high school runners filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block transgender athletes in Connecticut from participating in girls’ sports.

Selina Soule, a senior at Glastonbury high school, Chelsea Mitchell, a senior at Canton high school, and Alanna Smith, a sophomore at Danbury high school, are represented by the conservative not-for-profit organization Alliance Defending Freedom. They argue that allowing trans athletes to compete has deprived them of track titles and scholarship opportunities.

