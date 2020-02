Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 15:46 Hits: 1

Twitter/chas10buttigieg

The bill's supporters said that Buttigieg's identity is a "controversial topic" that parents should have a right to opt their children out of.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/iowa-bill-ban-teachers-saying-pete-buttigieg-gay-without-notifying-parents/