Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 16:15 Hits: 1

Screenshot/WPLG

A lesbian couple was hit with stray bullets. "The bullets were just flying across my ear. I can just hear them ringing in my ears."

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/gay-couple-targeted-drive-shooting-kissed-car/