The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Vietnam accused of teaching young people that being gay is a ‘disease’

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Government has ignored laws intended to prevent stigma, discrimination and bullying, Human Rights Watch claims

Young people in Vietnam continue to be taught at home and at school that same-sex attraction is a “disease” and a “mental illness” that can be cured and treated, despite legislation designed to support and protect LGBTQ+ rights.

Stigma and discrimination about sexual orientation and gender identity contribute to the verbal harassment and bullying of LGBTQ+ young people, which in some cases leads to physical violence, according to a report published on Thursday by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Related: Turkey urged to drop case against LGBT activists charged over Pride march

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/feb/13/vietnam-accused-of-teaching-young-people-that-being-gay-is-a-disease

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version