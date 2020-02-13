6-Year-Old Girl From South Carolina Still Missing After Stepping Off School Bus

Articles

Faye Marie Swetlik is a six-year-old girl from South Carolina that has been missing since February 10. The girl has been missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce, and the Cayce Department of Public Safety is on the lookout for the missing first grader that has been last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on February 10.

Faye got off the school bus which dropped her off in her neighborhood and she was playing in front of her house on Londonberry Lane before she went missing, according to reports. The family notified authorities that the child was missing less than two hours after she was last seen.

Faye is 3 foot 10 inches tall, she weighs about 65 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. The six-year-old was last seen wearing polka-dotted boots and a black t-shirt with the word “Peace” on it, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Her family released a statement in which they said that Faye is a happy little girl, and she always wants to play and have fun. They added that she’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away, and they also clarified that her mother was very attentive in watching Faye, and Faye herself was taught to be aware and pay attention to her surroundings.

More than 250 of the best officers and investigators from agencies across the country are looking for Faye right now, as stated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Please view and share this video. The two vehicles shown were in the neighborhood during the time #FayeSwetlik was last seen. Our investigators have yet to identify or interview the occupants. Talking with everyone who was in #ChurchillHeights at the time Faye was last seen is an important part of our work to bring her home. #PrayforFaye Posted by Cayce Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Police are asking anybody with information to call the dedicated number 803-205-4444.

