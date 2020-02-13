What is it like to come out late in life? – podcast

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 03:00 Hits: 2

Nicholas McInerny, a writer, came out as gay aged 45 and after nearly 20 years of marriage. It took a huge toll on his family and it all came flooding back last week when the TV presenter Phillip Schofield went public with his story. Also today: Alex Hern on the government’s plans to regulate the internet

When Nicholas McInerny was 45 he sat down with his family at the dinner table and announced that he was gay. He says it was one of the most difficult things he has ever done. Last week, when the TV presenter Phillip Schofield came out publicly it brought all those emotions flooding back.

He tells Anushka Asthana that after growing up at boarding school in the 1970s where homophobic bullying was rife, he found himself struggling with his identity throughout adulthood. Now remarried, he looks back at his decisions without regret about the final outcome, but with sorrow at the hurt he caused along the way. Nicholas now hosts the Rainbow Dads podcast and a volunteer with the LGBT helpline Switchboard.

