What’s it like when your dad comes out? I found out at age five | Rachel Diamond Hunter

It wasn’t as dramatic as Phillip Schofield on national TV, but I’m a walking example of teaching about queer life done right

It was 1992. I was a five-year-old girl with a head of Barbra Streisand-esque Jewish curls and an embarrassing early 90s outfit, sitting on the stairs with my dad, when he told me he was gay. Not as dramatic as Phillip Schofield on national television, sure, but just as powerful.

It was a big year. John Major had won the election. IRA bombs were a worry in London. And I was hooked on Polly Pockets, My Little Pony and Meccano. So my dad’s sexuality was not that high on my five-year old agenda. But from that moment on the stairs, it came to define who I was.

