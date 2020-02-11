First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

Articles

Belfast couple Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards make history after law change

A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, made history at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a law change in the region.

