The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Government report: Loneliness annual report (the first year)

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Between 6% and 18% of the population experience feeling loneliness, this is alarming as recent research has linked the feeling of loneliness to early death, increased risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, depression and Alzheimer’s. This is according to a January 2020 report from the government on the state of loneliness in the UK. The …

Continue reading "Government report: Loneliness annual report (the first year)"

The post Government report: Loneliness annual report (the first year) appeared first on Equally Ours.

Read more https://www.equallyours.org.uk/government-report-loneliness-annual-report-the-first-year/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version