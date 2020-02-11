The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UNISON: 2020 Women’s Conference – 13th to 15th February 2020 (Bournemouth)

Date: 13th – 15th February 2020Time: 12:00pm on Thursday 13th to 1:00pm Saturday 15th February 2020Location: Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Road, Bournemouth BH2 5BHCost: Contact your local UNISON branch UNISON is inviting all women from UNISON branches and UNISON members who identify as women to attend the annual 2020 Women’s Conference. The event aims to …

