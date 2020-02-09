Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

Referendum approves law that was passed in 2018 but was opposed by rightwing parties

Swis voters have given their backing in a referendum to extending anti-racism legislation to cover sexual orientation, defying critics who had claimed such a move would be an infringement of free speech.

Unlike many of its western European neighbours, Switzerland has no law in force that specifically protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination or hate speech.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/09/swiss-vote-to-approve-legislation-to-protect-lgbtq-rights