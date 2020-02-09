Swiss vote to approve legislation to protect LGBTQ+ rights

Category: Sex Hits: 4
Referendum approves law that was passed in 2018 but was opposed by rightwing parties
Swis voters have given their backing in a referendum to extending anti-racism legislation to cover sexual orientation, defying critics who had claimed such a move would be an infringement of free speech.
Unlike many of its western European neighbours, Switzerland has no law in force that specifically protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination or hate speech.
