Phillip Schofield gay? Presidential contender gay? And who cares? | Ben Summerskill

Coming out won’t dim Phillip Schofield’s starry TV career. And look at Pete Buttigieg’s Iowa caucus results

Phillip Schofield left his niche as a children’s TV presenter and became a national star in 1992. He’d secured the part of a Technicolor-coated Joseph in a London Palladium revival of the Lloyd Webber musical.

If Schofield resolved at that time, either consciously or subconsciously, to suppress any emerging sense of being homosexual it’s unsurprising. Jason Donovan, his predecessor in the production, was in the middle of suing the Face magazine for libel for what Donovan’s barrister described as the “poisonous slur” of suggesting his client might be gay.

