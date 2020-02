Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 13:59 Hits: 2

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Nixon not only offered Sanders an endorsement - something that he didn't when she was running for office - the out celebrity will also stump for the progressive for the next week.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/cynthia-nixon-endorses-bernie-sanders-says-hell-turn-system-upside/