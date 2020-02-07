The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US preacher Franklin Graham tries to reverse UK tour cancellations

Lawyers push venues to reconsider, as evangelicals in Britain refuse to back his events

Lawyers for the conservative US evangelist Franklin Graham are seeking to force UK entertainment venues, who have come under pressure from LGBTQ+ campaigners, to reverse their decisions to cancel his appearances.

Graham, who is planning to tour the UK in May with a message of “biblical truth”, said he was “being denied [a platform] because of religious beliefs”.

