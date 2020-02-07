Phillip Schofield's statement is 'huge moment' for gay community

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 07 February 2020

Attitudes to gay people have undergone massive change since 1980s when presenter made his TV debut

In 1985, the year Phillip Schofield made his debut on British children’s TV, the Sun reported that a Liverpool publican had banned gay people from his establishment. “A lot of ordinary people are going to catch something from the glasses,” he told the paper, according to a contemporaneous report in the Gay Times. “We don’t want gays on the premises.”

Two years later, when Schofield moved to present the flagship children’s Saturday morning programme Going Live!, Margaret Thatcher’s government introduced a bill with a clause that banned schools from teaching “the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship”. By the time Section 28 was repealed in 2003, Schofield was already in his current job as a presenter of ITV’s This Morning.

