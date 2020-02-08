Danez Smith: ‘White people can learn from it, but that’s not who I’m writing for’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 1

The youngest winner of the Forward prize and author of viral sensation ‘dear white America’, Smith is back with a deeply personal collection, Homie

• Plus read an extract from Homie below

Danez Smith was born into a devout Baptist household in St Paul, Minnesota. Smith’s grandmother still lives there, in one of only two black households on a street that was mixed but is becoming increasingly white. Smith grew up, on this border between the blacker areas and the white middle-class enclaves of the city, as a black, queer, God-fearing child.

The future poet and spoken-word artist would listen to family members and friends telling stories on the porch, impressed by their way with words. The friends came and went but there was always one constant: church. Smith may have struggled to fit in among the congregation but Sunday morning meant worship, and more importantly a sermon. It was that rousing religious oration that opened up the world of writing and performance.

I didn’t want trauma porn. I don’t think that’s what I ever created but it was being used as that

There was always this idea that Britain was done with racism – but Meghan Markle left because you guys were racist

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/feb/08/danez-smith-interview-white-people-racism-homie