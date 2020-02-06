Vivianne Miedema says top men’s player coming out would tackle homophobia

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 14:19 Hits: 0

Arsenal striker discusses lack of openly gay male players

‘If someone was to come out, it would be easy for other boys’

The Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema believes it may take an elite men’s player to come out as gay for football to accept homosexuality. While several top female players are openly gay, there has yet to be a high-profile equivalent among their male counterparts.

Related: Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal's six-goal headline stealer who hates limelight

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/feb/06/arsenal-vivianne-miedema-a-top-mens-player-gay-coming-out-would-help-others