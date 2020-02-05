California pardoned a gay civil rights leader. Activists want clemency for more LGBTQ+ prisoners

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 23:28 Hits: 3

Bayard Rustin, who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr and died in 1987, was arrested in 1953 under a law used to prosecute LGBTQ+ people

The California governor has launched an initiative to grant clemency to people historically prosecuted for being gay, starting with a posthumous pardon for Bayard Rustin, a celebrated gay civil rights leader.

Rustin, who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr and helped organize the March on Washington, was arrested in 1953 for having consensual sex, convicted under a “vagrancy” law long used to prosecute LGBTQ+ people.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/05/bayard-rustin-california-pardon-lgbtq