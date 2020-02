Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

CNN video screenshot

Rush Limbaugh has spewed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric ever since he explained how to avoid HIV: "Do not ask another man to bend over and make love at the exit point."

