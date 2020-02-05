Pete Buttigieg: fresh, upbeat voice, or policy-lite novice?

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

Former mayor faces battle to win over black voters – and those who would not want a gay president

Pete Buttigieg threw everything into winning the Iowa Democratic caucuses and – with 71% of the vote in following Monday’s results debacle – his gamble may well have paid off.

If so, the former mayor of tiny South Bend, Indiana, may look back on this moment as the peak of his political career, or the start of a long, hard slog that could take him all the way to the White House.

