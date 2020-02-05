The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pete Buttigieg: fresh, upbeat voice, or policy-lite novice?

Category: Sex Hits: 1

Former mayor faces battle to win over black voters – and those who would not want a gay president

Pete Buttigieg threw everything into winning the Iowa Democratic caucuses and – with 71% of the vote in following Monday’s results debacle – his gamble may well have paid off.

If so, the former mayor of tiny South Bend, Indiana, may look back on this moment as the peak of his political career, or the start of a long, hard slog that could take him all the way to the White House.

Related: Ilhan Omar: Biden not right candidate for 'progress we all want to see'

Related: US election: The importance of Iowa – podcast

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/feb/05/pete-buttigieg-fresh-upbeat-voice-or-policy-lite-novice-black-voters-gay-president

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version