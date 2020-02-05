Nancy Pelosi Tore Apart Trump’s State Of The Union Speech After He Refused To Shake Hands

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sitting behind the president during the speech at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, and at the end of the speech, she stood up and ripped apart a copy of his speech in half.

Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address, and the speech came only a day before he’s expected to be acquitted of articles of impeachment in the Senate, and a day after the voting for the 2020 presidential nomination process started off in Iowa.

However, it was noted by PBS NewsHour that after handing over a copy of his speech, Trump did not shake hands with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his 2020 State of the Union address.

