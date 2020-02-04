C of E sex guidance row: synod member calls out 'deep' hypocrisy

Articles

Jayne Ozanne, an LGBT+ campaigner, condemns ‘leaders who preach one thing and practise something different’

The Church of England has “leaders who preach one thing and practise something completely different” when it comes to sex, according to a prominent member of the church’s ruling body.

In an explosive speech on Monday, Jayne Ozanne, a member of the General Synod and a leading campaigner for LGBT+ equality, called out “the deep levels of hypocrisy that exist among certain church leaders”.

First meeting in its current format in 1970, the General Synod of the Church of England sets the rules and legislation for the running of the church. There are usually two or three synodical sessions per year, which are officially opened by the monarch.

