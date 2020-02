Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 21:00 Hits: 2

Shutterstock

With its error-prone process in a disproportionately white state, Iowa doesn’t deserve to be the state to have the first say in who the Democrats should nominate.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/02/iowa-caucuses-always-bad-now-know-just-bad/