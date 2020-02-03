Two West Ham fans arrested for alleged homophobic gestures during Brighton draw

Category: Sex Hits: 1• Metropolitan Police confirm fans released under investigation
Two West Ham fans have been arrested for allegedly making homophobic gestures towards Brighton supporters during Saturday’s draw at the London Stadium.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the pair were released under investigation following the Premier League fixture, which ended 3-3 after a late Brighton comeback.Continue reading...
