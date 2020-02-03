Articles

• Metropolitan Police confirm fans released under investigation• West Ham vow to ban anyone found guilty for life

Two West Ham fans have been arrested for allegedly making homophobic gestures towards Brighton supporters during Saturday’s draw at the London Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the pair were released under investigation following the Premier League fixture, which ended 3-3 after a late Brighton comeback.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/feb/03/two-west-ham-fans-arrested-for-alleged-homophobic-gestures-during-brighton-draw