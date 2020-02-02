The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Health minister Greg Hunt lobbied for gender and sexuality questions in census

Exclusive: move is first sign of cabinet-level division over inclusion of the politically sensitive questions

Health minister Greg Hunt lobbied his cabinet colleague Michael Sukkar to include gender and sexuality questions in the census – despite Sukkar’s intervention to have the politically sensitive questions dumped from the census test.

In a letter to the Victorian equality minister, Martin Foley, earlier in January, Hunt revealed he had written to Sukkar, the assistant treasurer, in support of the inclusion of questions that would “greatly inform the government’s knowledge about the LGBTI+ population cohort in Australia in the 2021 census”.

