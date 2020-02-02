Outing a person rarely brings us closer to their truth | Eva Wiseman

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020

Whether it’s the world of beauty or rugby, people should always remain in control of their own narrative – ‘outing’ is still a common shaming tactic

They’re called BeauTubers now, which I didn’t know – words arrive in the world as required, rarely announcing themselves in advance, and we adapt alongside them. Previously known as beauty vloggers, these are people whose dramas in life and lipstick attract hundreds of thousands of YouTube viewers daily. An hour can easily be lost in meditation upon a teenager’s application of CC cream.

Nikkie de Jager is one such vlogger, a Dutch makeup artist who, in a recent video, came out to her many millions of subscribers as a trans woman. “I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world who feel insecure… I hope by me standing up and being free that it inspires others to do the same.” It is 2020, she said. “It’s time for us to understand, accept, hear and respect.”

