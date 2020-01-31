How we stay together: 'Embrace all of the peculiarities of the other person'

Articles

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Whether its embarking on huge adventures, or relishing mutual laziness, Max and Toby Boon have always known how to make it count

Names: Maxim and Toby Boon

Years together: 12

Occupations: Editor and media executive

If there’s a significant recurring character in Max and Toby Boon’s story, it’s Jackie Collins. Yep, she of the deliciously trashy Hollywood bonkbusters. The late author’s name first came up when the couple got together in 2008, when Toby confessed he was a fan. So Max read as many of the pulpy novels as he could and, although he wasn’t quite as enthralled, the books became something they’d chat about: the outlandish plots, the over-the-top characters, the crazy antics.

