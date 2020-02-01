'There’s zero evidence that it’s worse for children': parenting in a polyamorous relationship

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 4

We’ve decided to allow other partners into our lives. There is just one problem: how to square that with having a family

Almost three years ago, my partner and I decided to experiment with opening up our relationship. More recently, we’ve “come out” as polyamorous, meaning we are free to be involved with more than one person at a time, physically and/or emotionally, in a transparent, consensual way.

In practice, this means that I currently have a wife, who I live with, along with our two-year-old son. I also have a girlfriend, who lives elsewhere and has a daughter. I love both my wife and my girlfriend deeply, in different ways. My wife has a new male love interest, also living elsewhere, also with children.

One frequent criticism of blended families is that children lose important people when relationships atrophy

