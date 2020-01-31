Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Has Gifted More Than 130 Million Children’s Books

Articles

Even though Dolly Parton has made a career of being over-the-top, she certainly isn’t flashy when it comes to her philanthropic endeavors, and this is one of the many reasons why we love her so much.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was founded in 1995 and it’s a tribute to her father who couldn’t read. The library has been mailing free books to children for almost 25 years, and, in almost believe-it-or-not news, the Imagination Library gave out its one hundred millionth book last year. Yes, you read that right: one hundred million books!

Parton said that she never thought about being “the book lady” during a Library of Congress event in 2018, but more of “the painted lady” or “the overexaggerated lady”. She said that that goes to show you can’t judge a book by its cover, and we couldn’t agree more.

Dolly has been mailing more than one million books per month across the U.S., Australia, Britain, Canada, and Ireland, and the number of books gifted increases every single month. The Imagination Library shipped more than 1,464,343 books in November alone, and the current total number rose to 132,397,655 books.

Of all the things Parton has accomplished throughout her long-lasting career, gettings books into the hands of children are what she’s proudest of, and she once famously said that if she’s remembered 100 years from now, she hopes it won’t be for looks but for books.

Keep up the good work, Dolly! We love you!

