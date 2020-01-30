The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

South Dakota lawmakers vote to jail doctors for treating trans teens

Category: Sex Hits: 0

The bill, which would bar doctors in the state from providing puberty-blockers to anyone under 16, now heads to the state’s senate

South Dakota lawmakers voted in favor of a law that would see doctors jailed for giving puberty-blocking drugs to transgender children, the latest in a slew of such bills sweeping the United States.

The bill, which cleared the South Dakota house of representatives on Wednesday but still has to clear the state’s senate, would bar doctors in the state from providing anyone under 16 with the drugs, which can temporarily stop the body from producing the hormones that lead to puberty, a reversible process.

Related: High court to decide if children can consent to gender reassignment

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jan/30/trans-teens-hormone-blockers-south-dakota-bill

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version