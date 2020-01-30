South Dakota lawmakers vote to jail doctors for treating trans teens

Articles

The bill, which would bar doctors in the state from providing puberty-blockers to anyone under 16, now heads to the state’s senate

South Dakota lawmakers voted in favor of a law that would see doctors jailed for giving puberty-blocking drugs to transgender children, the latest in a slew of such bills sweeping the United States.

The bill, which cleared the South Dakota house of representatives on Wednesday but still has to clear the state’s senate, would bar doctors in the state from providing anyone under 16 with the drugs, which can temporarily stop the body from producing the hormones that lead to puberty, a reversible process.

