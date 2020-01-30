The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Church sorry for saying that sex is just for married heterosexuals

Church of England archbishops acknowledge pastoral guidance ‘jeopardised trust’

The archbishops of Canterbury and York have apologised over a statement issued by Church of England bishops last week which declared that only married heterosexuals should have sex.

Justin Welby and John Sentamu said they took responsibility for releasing the statement which “jeopardised trust”. They added: “We are very sorry and recognise the division and hurt this has caused.”

Sexual relationships outside heterosexual marriage are regarded as falling short of God’s purpose for human beings

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/30/church-of-england-apologises-over-sex-comments

