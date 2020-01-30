The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Religious discrimination bill will harm patients and discriminate against doctors, AMA warns

Australian Medical Association says proposed bill undermines ‘role of the medical board and the ethical codes of the wider medical profession’

The religious discrimination bill would harm patients’ rights to access healthcare and allow religious hospitals to discriminate against doctors, the Australian Medical Association has warned.

The AMA made the comments in a submission to the second round of consultation on the religious freedom bills, which closes on Friday.

