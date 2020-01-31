We're being sold a convenient lie in the religious discrimination debate | Lydia Shelly

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 04:03 Hits: 3

Protections for faith-based groups can be achieved in the bill without sacrificing those in the LGBTQI community



The Christchurch mosque terrorist attack allegedly carried out by a self-declared violent, rightwing extremist changed the Muslim communities in Australia in ways that are hard to articulate.

It was a watershed moment for us. The attack was live-streamed online, and 51 worshippers were slaughtered. The youngest to be gunned down was Mucad Ibrahim, who at only three years old is nearly the same age as my youngest son.

Related: Religious discrimination bill will harm patients and discriminate against doctors, AMA warns

I fought against self-censoring in this article, or not writing it at all

Related: Religious discrimination bill: what will Australians be allowed to say and do if it passes?

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/31/were-being-sold-a-convenient-lie-in-the-religious-discrimination-debate