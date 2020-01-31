The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We're being sold a convenient lie in the religious discrimination debate | Lydia Shelly

Protections for faith-based groups can be achieved in the bill without sacrificing those in the LGBTQI community

The Christchurch mosque terrorist attack allegedly carried out by a self-declared violent, rightwing extremist changed the Muslim communities in Australia in ways that are hard to articulate.

It was a watershed moment for us. The attack was live-streamed online, and 51 worshippers were slaughtered. The youngest to be gunned down was Mucad Ibrahim, who at only three years old is nearly the same age as my youngest son.

I fought against self-censoring in this article, or not writing it at all

