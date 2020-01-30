Woman’s Enthusiastic Adult Toy Review Sends Shoppers Into A Frenzy

Articles

We believe that everyone reads the reviews on all Amazon products before they purchase something. I mean, reading the ads is fun, but we all need real people to give us their own opinion before spending our hard-earned cash on something.

If you’ve ever been in the market for women’s “toys”, you would know that there are truly colorful reviews to look to. However, one truly hilarious review has won the hearts of the internet and we can honestly say that it’s the funniest and most detailed review out there.

The item in question is a toy called Tracy’s Dog. The toy boasts ten patterns, and there’s also a pulsing and a suсking option as well. I mean, the ad sounds enjoyable by itself, and the item has more than 800 reviews to date, boasting 4.5 stars on Amazon. Many people say that it’s “addicting” and “life-changing”, and even though we were sold on these alone, one woman’s detailed review of her first experience with the toy is what makes it even more special.

The review was shared on Facebook by a woman named Brittanie Jenkins, and her Facebook post has since been shared more than 88k times. Check it out for yourself below.

Well, if you were in the market for a toy, we believe that you’re now ready to buy one. If nothing, at least you will know what to look for, right? Just make sure you know how to turn the buttons off, because if you accidentally turn it higher, you might levitate.

