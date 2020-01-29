The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Second UK venue cancels show by US preacher Franklin Graham

Sheffield Arena joins ACC Liverpool in shunning Graham over homophobic views

A second venue has cancelled a booking by an American evangelical preacher after concerns were raised about his promotion of homophobic views.

Franklin Graham, Donald Trump’s most prominent evangelical ally, had been due to visit Sheffield Arena in June as part of an eight-city tour of the UK. Sheffield City Trust (SCT), which runs the venue, announced on Wednesday that it had cancelled the booking.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jan/29/second-uk-venue-cancels-show-by-us-preacher-franklin-graham

