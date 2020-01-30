Newcastle city council named UK's top LGBT employer

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 00:01 Hits: 0

Stonewall publishes top 100 list, featuring Sainsbury’s and Channel 4 for first time

Newcastle city council has been named the UK’s top LGBT employer, with Sainsbury’s and Channel 4 making the equality charity Stonewall’s top 100 list for the first time.

Stonewall has said it is the first time a local authority has been named the best LGBT employer in the 16 years it has published the annual list.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/money/2020/jan/30/newcastle-city-council-named-uk-top-lgbt-employer-stonewall