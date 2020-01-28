Liverpool venue drops Franklin Graham event over 'incompatible' views

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

US evangelist has called Islam ‘evil’ and described same-sex relationships as sinful

A Liverpool conference centre has cancelled a booking by the US evangelist Franklin Graham, saying he had made statements that were incompatible with its values.

The ACC Liverpool had been due to host an event featuring Graham on 12 June, as part of an eight-city tour of the UK.

