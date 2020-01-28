Fawcett Society report: Sex and Power 2020

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

‘There is an alarming lack of women of colour in the highest levels of many sectors’ says the January 2020 report from the Fawcett Society. Sex and Power 2020 (pdf) provides a breakdown of percentages of women in power across politics, business and public life. It also analyses women’s representation in politics, businesses, the arts …

