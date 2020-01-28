Fawcett Society and Runnymede Trust project: Pay and progression of women of colour

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 28 January 2020

The Fawcett Society and the Runnymede Trust are working in partnership to deliver a project exploring the pay and progression of women of colour. The project aims to gather a clear picture of the points at which intersecting gender and ethnicity differences in pay and progression begin to set in, for different groups of women. …

