The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Queensland religious groups fight move to make gay conversion therapy a crime

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Christian schools and organisations attack Queensland government plan to make LGBT conversion therapy a criminal offence

Religious schools and organisations are fighting a move by the Queensland government to make LGBT-related conversion therapy a crime in the state.

In late November, the Queensland government introduced legislation that would, among other amendments to health legislation, make the practice of conversion therapy to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity punishable by up to 18 months in jail.

Related: Sex is for married heterosexual couples only, says Church of England

Related: Vilification complaint against Israel Folau accepted by NSW anti-discrimination board

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jan/28/queensland-religious-groups-fight-move-to-make-gay-conversion-therapy-a

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version