Queensland religious groups fight move to make gay conversion therapy a crime

Christian schools and organisations attack Queensland government plan to make LGBT conversion therapy a criminal offence

Religious schools and organisations are fighting a move by the Queensland government to make LGBT-related conversion therapy a crime in the state.

In late November, the Queensland government introduced legislation that would, among other amendments to health legislation, make the practice of conversion therapy to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity punishable by up to 18 months in jail.

