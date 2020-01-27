Church of England stance on sex and marriage is staggeringly stupid | Letters

Articles

I am a lifelong member of the Anglican communion. My current situation in life is that I am happily married – have been for over 30 years – to a woman who is also a lifelong member of the Anglican communion. However, in 2014 I transitioned, and changed from my birth gender, as a man, to my present gender, as a woman.

Just for clarity, then, I would be interested to know whether the Church of England’s latest teaching (New C of E statement on sex in civil partnerships condemned as confused, 24 January) says that my marital relationship with my wife is problematic because we are both women? Or whether it says that I am “not really a woman”, and so my marital relationship at any rate is quite unproblematic?

