Martina Navratilova takes fight on-court for name change to Evonne Goolagong Arena

Umpire’s microphone hijacked to rally against Margaret Court

‘Evonne is the embodiment of what a role model truly is’

Martina Navratilova was cut off in mid-sentence when she climbed into an empty umpire’s chair on an outside court here on Tuesday to push for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in honour of Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

“I’ve been speaking out about an issue for a while now,” the former world No 1 said of her criticism of Court’s homophobia, “and John McEnroe is here to join me and push the conversation forward...”

