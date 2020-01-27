Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 27 January 2020 12:11 Hits: 1

Mary Park is a California-based artist and illustrator that decided to tell everyone how quirky she is by creating funny comics inspired by her everyday life.

Her series is named Murrz comics, and she features her fun little quirks that only the closest people know about in her comics.

Her Instagram page @murrzstudio already has almost 800k followers, and people love her fun and colorful style and her dark humor. Check out some of her comics below, and make sure to follow her on Instagram at @murzzstudio.

Credit: murz-studio.com | Instagram

12.

11.

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

The post Creative Artist Illustrates Her Everyday Girl “Problems” In Funny Comics appeared first on Femalista.

Read more https://www.femalista.com/creative-artist-illustrates-her-everyday-girl-problems-in-funny-comics/