Derek Jarman’s house provides a rare space for queer history. We must save it | Luke Turner

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 26 January 2020 13:14 Hits: 1

There are few public buildings in the UK that celebrate LGBTQ+ culture. Preserving Prospect Cottage in Kent would do that

In 1992 Derek Jarman, seriously ill with HIV, was asked what his memorial might be. “Oh, nothing,” he replied, “because film disappears, thank God.” It might seem strange to think of Jarman’s joy in the transience of his art in the context of a recently launched Art Fund campaign to raise £3.5m in 10 weeks to purchase and save Prospect Cottage, his home and workplace in Dungeness, Kent. There’s certainly an irony that more than a quarter of a century after his death an arts body is seeking to raise millions to preserve his house, when during his lifetime he faced a constant battle to finance his films.

Making Prospect Cottage a space to transform lives seems to me to be a wonderful way of furthering Jarman's legacy

Related: The trespass trap: this new law could make us strangers in our own land | George Monbiot

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/26/derek-jarman-house-queer-history-lgbtq-prospect-cottage