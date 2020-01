Articles

Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

An examination of Joe Rogan's extensive history of bigoted remarks may be most damaging to Sanders' campaign - which has already associated itself with multiple anti-LGBTQ people.

