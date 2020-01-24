Bernie Sanders 'must reconsider' Joe Rogan endorsement, says LGBTQ group

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 23:24 Hits: 2

Human Rights Campaign says podcast host Rogan has ‘attacked countless marginalised groups at every opportunity’

Bernie Sanders “must reconsider” his acceptance of an endorsement from Joe Rogan, the president of the Human Rights Campaign said on Friday, given that the comedian and podcast host has “attacked transgender people, gay men, women, people of colour and countless marginalised groups at every opportunity”.

Related: Impeachment: Democrats focus on cover-up of alleged Ukraine aid scheme

Related: Why the Joe Rogan endorsement is a good thing for Bernie Sanders

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jan/24/bernie-sanders-joe-rogan-human-rights-campaign