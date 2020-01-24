The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bernie Sanders 'must reconsider' Joe Rogan endorsement, says LGBTQ group

Human Rights Campaign says podcast host Rogan has ‘attacked countless marginalised groups at every opportunity’

Bernie Sanders “must reconsider” his acceptance of an endorsement from Joe Rogan, the president of the Human Rights Campaign said on Friday, given that the comedian and podcast host has “attacked transgender people, gay men, women, people of colour and countless marginalised groups at every opportunity”.

