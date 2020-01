Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 21:59 Hits: 2

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson has deep ties to the Catholic Church, and a lawsuit alleges her team is assisting them in cleaning up their image after child abuse allegations.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2020/01/catholic-nfl-owner-trying-bury-stories-child-sexual-abuse/